Left Menu

Temple committee president demands action against devotee moving with pet

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:27 IST
Temple committee president demands action against devotee moving with pet
  • Country:
  • India

Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee on Wednesday demanded stern action against a devotee seen walking in a viral video along with his pet dog who is touching the sacred idols in the precincts of the Himalayan temple.

An FIR lodged by the committee's CEO at the behest of its president Ajendra Ajay demanded stern action against the accused saying the viral video has hurt the religious sentiments of people.

The pet dog can be seen in the video touching the statue of 'Nandi' in the outer precincts of the Kedarnath temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022