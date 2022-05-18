Temple committee president demands action against devotee moving with pet
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee on Wednesday demanded stern action against a devotee seen walking in a viral video along with his pet dog who is touching the sacred idols in the precincts of the Himalayan temple.
An FIR lodged by the committee's CEO at the behest of its president Ajendra Ajay demanded stern action against the accused saying the viral video has hurt the religious sentiments of people.
The pet dog can be seen in the video touching the statue of 'Nandi' in the outer precincts of the Kedarnath temple.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himalayan
- Ajendra
- Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee
- Ajay
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP tweets Rahul's video at Nepal club, Cong says he is in Himalayan nation for friend's wedding
BJP tweets Rahul's video at Nepal club, Cong says he is in Himalayan nation for friend's wedding
BJP tweets Rahul's video at Nepal club, Cong says he is in Himalayan nation for friend's wedding
BJP tweets Rahul's video at Nepal club, Cong says he is in Himalayan nation for friend's wedding
Himalayan Bird Count to document avian species of mountain range