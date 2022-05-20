Left Menu

Rihanna welcomes first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Barbadian singer-songwriter Rihanna has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 02:28 IST
Rihanna welcomes first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Barbadian singer-songwriter Rihanna has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The news of the baby's birth was confirmed by Page Six and TMZ has reported that the baby was born on May 13 in Los Angeles.

A source close to the couple has revealed that they are at home in Los Angeles with the baby. "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," the source said, according to People magazine. The Grammy winner's pregnancy first came into the public eye back in late January after images emerged of her proudly displaying the baby bump as she strolled on the streets of Harlem with Rocky.

Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since early 2020. They went public with their romance in November of that same year. In April 2022, there had been rumours about the rapper cheating on her but were later found to be false, as per Page Six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022