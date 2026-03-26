Rihanna Targeted in Harrowing Los Angeles Gun Attack

A Florida woman, Ivana Lisette Ortiz, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the attempted murder of musician Rihanna. Authorities reported Ortiz fired gunshots at the singer's Los Angeles mansion earlier this month.

Ortiz appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court dressed in yellow prison attire. Her attorney entered a plea of not guilty across 14 charges, including attempted murder and 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Judge Theresa McGonigle maintained Ortiz's bail at $1.875 million and suspended her from working as a speech therapist in California while the case proceeds.

Prosecutors revealed that Ortiz drove to Rihanna's Beverly Crest home and discharged approximately 20 gunshots. Rihanna, along with her partner A$AP Rocky and their children, were present but unharmed. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott stated Ortiz's actions could have led to multiple homicides. Ortiz was arrested shortly after fleeing, found with a rifle and disguise.

(With inputs from agencies.)