Florida Woman Charged in Attempted Murder of Singer Rihanna

A Florida woman denied charges of attempting to murder singer Rihanna, after allegedly opening fire at the star's Los Angeles residence. Ivana Lisette Ortiz entered her plea in a Los Angeles court.

Authorities claim Ortiz fired multiple shots at Rihanna's Beverly Crest mansion. Present at the time were Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their children. Fortunately, no injuries occurred from the gunfire.

Ortiz, who now faces several felony counts and a potential life sentence, was arrested shortly after the incident with a weapon and disguise in her car, prosecutors stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)