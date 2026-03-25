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Florida Woman Charged in Attempted Murder of Singer Rihanna

A Florida woman, Ivana Lisette Ortiz, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder of singer Rihanna. Ortiz allegedly fired gunshots at Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion while the singer and her family were present. Facing numerous felony counts, Ortiz remains in custody with bail set at $1.875 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:27 IST
Florida Woman Charged in Attempted Murder of Singer Rihanna
Rihanna

A Florida woman denied charges of attempting to murder singer Rihanna, after allegedly opening fire at the star's Los Angeles residence. Ivana Lisette Ortiz entered her plea in a Los Angeles court.

Authorities claim Ortiz fired multiple shots at Rihanna's Beverly Crest mansion. Present at the time were Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their children. Fortunately, no injuries occurred from the gunfire.

Ortiz, who now faces several felony counts and a potential life sentence, was arrested shortly after the incident with a weapon and disguise in her car, prosecutors stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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