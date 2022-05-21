Sweet Tooth Season 2 updates: Filming should be complete by May! Know more

Since Netflix Sweet Tooth Season 2 has been announced, and fans are looking for any updates on its production. As per the latest information available, filming for the second season was scheduled to start in New Zealand in January 2022, while filming was scheduled to be finished by May 2022. If that's true, then the second season's principal photography work is almost complete by now.

Based on the comic book by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is a popular television series on Netflix. It aired on June 4th, 2021. It comes from Warner Brothers Television, DC Entertainment, and Team Downey. Netflix officially renewed Sweet Tooth for Season 2 on July 29, 2021. The installment consists of eight episodes.

The post-apocalyptic fantasy drama, Sweet Tooth is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a viral pandemic wipes out most of the world's population. It shows that "The Great Crumble" devastated the world, leading to the birth of many hybrid babies – (babies) that were part human and partly animal. Confused about the consequences of raising hybrid babies, many people would even kill them out of fear.

Season 2 will follow the continuation of the story of the birth of hybrid babies. The story mainly focuses on Gus (played by Christian Convery), a young boy who is half-human half- deer living in a remote location with his father.

It seems Sweet Tooth Season 2 will bring more interesting twists to the storyline. Gus (played by Christian Convery) is quite accustomed to cities, and he learned to differentiate the good and bad people. In the last season, Gus comes out of the forest with Jepperd and visits Colorado in search of his mother. There he meets the dangerous and troublesome world outside his woodland home. Later he finds his mother's home but could not find his family. Then he realizes that he does not have any human parents. Instead, he is a brainchild of a scientist.

In February, he posted some behind-the-scenes images of his training for Sweet Tooth season 2 on his Instagram story. The picture depicts that he is getting training at martial art training center. We could see Gus engage in fights and brave stunts against General Abbot and his Last Men in Sweet Tooth Season 2.

When he came to know that his father lied to him, Gus decides to stay in the Preserve. However, he did not know that Preserve has been acquired by General Abbot and his Last Men. Then The Last Men will come and shoot Jepperd. They will take Gus with them but will leave injured Jepperd for dead.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will show the former therapist, Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) who saves Jepperd and plans to set free her adopted hybrid daughter Wendy and all of the other kids from Abbot's forces, who abducted them.

In a statement about the renewal, Jim Mickle (the showrunner of Sweet Tooth) said:

"It's been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy. We couldn't be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey."

Netflix has not confirmed the release date yet. Based on the renewal and filming date, we could expect Sweet Tooth Season 2 at the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

Stay tuned for more updates!

