Atlanta Season 4 is official, might release in 2022!

FX's comedy-drama, Atlanta Season 3 is currently streaming. After three long years, Donald Glover's Emmy-winning series started airing on March 24, 2022. The good news is fans do not have to wait so long for Atlanta Season 4.

Though the release date of the next season is yet to be announced but chairman John Landgraf revealed to Deadline that fans won't have to wait till 2023. This means that Atlanta is returning with Season 4 in 2022.

John Landgraf said, "The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall," he said. "The new season is everything you'd expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip."

Although Glover has never wanted Atlanta to run for too long but recently, Atlanta Season 4 has been renewed and will be the end of the show. However, as Atlanta Season 4 will be the finale of the series, the ending will satisfy the audience. While speaking about the new season's writers' room, Glover said, "It was great, all of that came out this season and it ends perfectly."

He also said, "To be honest I wanted to end it at Season 2."

Glover explained: "Death is natural… when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren't right they don't happen. Things start to get weird… you can't do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us."

Atlanta stars Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz said that they knew Atlanta would end with Season 4. They also shared their thought about whether they want to return for any potential offshoots in the future.

Beetz, who stars as Earn's (Glover) ex Van, said "I'm glad i knew it was ending because then I could lean into the relationships knowing this was my last chance to play Van," she said. "I think Van changed my life. I'm glad I had the opportunity to…put [her] in the back for now."

Henry, who stars as Earn's cousin and rising rapper Paper Boi, shared similar sentiments. He said, "That's the great part of coming to an end, it's in the ethos. It's up there. You can imagine anything you want to."

Atlanta Season 3 is still streaming on Hulu, but it seems the wait for Atlanta Season 4 has begun!

