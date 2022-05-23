Euphoria Season 3 release date, cast, plot & recent status

After a long delay, the second season of the HBO teen drama Euphoria premiered on January 9 and ended on February 27, 2022. The Euphoria Season 3 renewal announcement was done before that on February 4. The series' Instagram account shared a short clip on Instagram to announce that season two wouldn't be the end for Jules, Maddy, Kat, Nate, Cassie and co. '#EUPHORIA has been renewed for season 3,' the channel captioned the clip.

In an official statement, Francesca Orsi, Vice President of HBO programming said: "Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

Here's everything we know about Euphoria Season 3:

Euphoria is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The television series is created and written by Sam Levinson for HBO. The teen drama follows Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to find her place in the world and follows a group of high school students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, self-harm, family, friendships, love, and sex.

Euphoria Season 2 ends with Rue's return. Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) are still broken up. Zendaya shared the plot of Euphoria Season 3 while talking with Life and Style mag.

"We carried her all the way to hopefully what is rock bottom and a dark moment, and hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy that there is hope for her in the end," the actress told Variety in April 2022. "I think that was expressed through her watching Lexi's play. … Rue wants to be here and it's up to her now. I really hope that we can explore her life in the future, closer to the other side and her sobriety journey."

In terms of the relationship of Rue and Jules, Hunter Schafer revealed to Variety that they both still love each other.

"I think they still love each other a lot. They'll always have the beautiful memories they made together — as well as the tough ones. I hope they can look back at that relationship and smile at some point," said Hunter Schafer.

Furthermore, actress Barbie Ferreira said to Variety, fans will see Kat in Euphoria Season 3. She said, "It's a really big cast, so we'll see."

No tentative release date is announced yet by HBO. But Euphoria lovers speculate the third season might arrive in 2024.

At Euphoria's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on April 20, Zendaya shared a new update on the release date of Euphoria Season 3.

While she was asked about the release date rumor, she said, "I think that might be true. I honestly don't know. There [are] some executives that know better than me, you might wanna ask them. I'm gonna be busy for a while."

Looking at the past record, Euphoria Season 1 premiered back in June 2019 and Season 2 followed suit in January 2022, more than two years later. Therefore, the rumor and Zendaya's shared foresees might get justified.

Nothing is official regarding the episode numbers, but we could expect eight episodes in Euphoria Season 3.

In terms of the cast, almost all the stars will return for Season 3, as the upcoming installment will continue Rue's story from the end of Season 2. That means we could expect Zendaya as Rue Bennet, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, AlexaDemie as Maddy Perez, and Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs to return in Euphoria Season 3.

Moreover, Dominic Fike, who played Elliot a new friend of Rue, comes between her and Julesis returning to their relationship.

Filming for Euphoria Season 3 is yet to begin. Hopefully, the series is under pre-production. Currently, there is no release date for the series. We will update you as soon as we get anything new.

Also Read: The Tourist Season 2: Current status & everything we know so far