Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186: Kashimo vs. Hakari fight begins!

The Japanese manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 is the upcoming installment that will be released on Sunday without any break. The culling game is on. As the manga is approaching the climax of the Sendai Colony arc, fans can expect a captivating plotline. The previous chapter shows the most anticipated battle in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc.

Fans were expecting to see Kashimo and Hakari's clashing result in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185, but the chapter focused on how Akutami explores Panda's origin story, which is really heart spraining. The chapter gives an in-depth understanding of Panda's characters.

Panda tries to hide by pretending he is a real panda, after getting a strong punch by Kashimo, Panda turns into Gorrila to fight out, but it doesn't work out too well. While his job is to search for the Angel and negotiate with her but he is forced to fight in the battle because if anybody enters the Culling game, the entry mode becomes a wall for him.

Panda tries to run away from Hajime Kashimo but he is under attack and asked about Sukuna. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 is titled "Bye Bye". It shows how Panda says goodbye to his family.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The upcoming chapter might contain the most awaited fight of the arc that fans are waiting for.

Gojo and Yuta praised Hakari for having the same or more outstanding potential than them. Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 will highlight the fight between Kashimo vs. Hakari.

