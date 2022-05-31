Boruto Chapter 71: Release date, plot & everything we know!

Chapter 70 of the manga BorutoNaruto Next Generations has been released. As the manga follows a monthly schedule, fans have to wait for a month to get the next chapter. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 71 will be out two to three days before the release.

The previous chapter left fans with questions about Amado's fate. Code wants Amado to undo his barriers so the villain can unlock the full potential of his powers. This is the reason why Code and Eida intruded on the Hidden Leaf Village using Code's claw marks. However, Amado knew that Code was planning to kill him after he gave him what he wanted.

Earlier, Eida decided to help Code take down the Konoha Village. Eida is aiding Code on his mission. Actually, Eida likes Kawaki, and she cooperates with Code to get aid from him. She expresses her feeling directly to Kawaki. On the other hand, Mitsuki teases Sarada by provoking Sarada's interest in Boruto.

Code begins to force Amado to open his power controller, and Boruto, and Sasuke immediately rush to the battlefield to help Shikamaru. Meanwhile, Kawaki is still unaware of the situation. Naruto decides not to get him involved, so he leaves behind Kawaki under the care of Sumire.

Suddenly, Amado appears to cancel Code's barrier by producing an explosion. It shocks Eida and Daemon. "It's fun… feeling like I can't lose to anyone," says Code. The chapter ends without showing what has happened to Amado.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 71 might show Eida finally refuses Shikamaru Nara's offer, and Amado will be kidnapped. Amado will be brought from the base to Konoha's enemy territory. Besides, Free Limiter and Naruto are also present in Konoha. As Eida loves Kawaki she does not want to hurt him. Eida has acquired a special ability that defuses other power who tries to harm her. Eida has the power of Senrigan, able to perceive everything that is currently happening in the world and all that has happened in the past up to the point she was born.

It seems the protagonist and Kawaki fight each other in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 71. Boruto was seen using his sword and headband. Fans have been speculating about Sasuke's death and tried looking for clues that would suggest how he died.

Now that the barrier has been withdrawn, Sasuke, Boruto, and the other shinobi in Konohagakure could be in grave danger as the antagonists now have the power to destroy whoever they want.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 71 is likely to be released on June 20, 2022. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. The release time of Boruto Chapter 71 varies in different countries. According to the time zone, the official English translation for the latest chapter will be available in different countries.

