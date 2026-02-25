Left Menu

Modi Receives Prestigious Knesset Medal for Strengthening India-Israel Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal', the highest Israeli Parliament honor, recognizing his role in bolstering India-Israel relations. This accolade highlights the strategic partnership between the nations. Modi emphasized the medal as a tribute to their shared values and enduring friendship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:06 IST
Modi Receives Prestigious Knesset Medal for Strengthening India-Israel Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' for his outstanding contribution to strengthening ties between India and Israel.

This accolade, awarded after his address at the Israeli Parliament, is the highest honor of the Knesset - the Israeli legislative body.

Modi highlighted that the medal celebrated the enduring friendship and shared values between the two nations and marks another accolade in his collection of civilian awards from around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Coup Leader Antonio Tejero Passes Away on Historic Day

Former Coup Leader Antonio Tejero Passes Away on Historic Day

 Spain
2
Bidding Frenzy: Global Investors Eye IPL Franchises

Bidding Frenzy: Global Investors Eye IPL Franchises

 Global
3
ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements

ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements

 India
4
French Voters Lean Away from Far-Left in Wake of Political Violence

French Voters Lean Away from Far-Left in Wake of Political Violence

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026