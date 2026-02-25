Modi Receives Prestigious Knesset Medal for Strengthening India-Israel Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' for his outstanding contribution to strengthening ties between India and Israel.

This accolade, awarded after his address at the Israeli Parliament, is the highest honor of the Knesset - the Israeli legislative body.

Modi highlighted that the medal celebrated the enduring friendship and shared values between the two nations and marks another accolade in his collection of civilian awards from around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)