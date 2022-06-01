Left Menu

Over 2,700 motorists penalised in Mumbai during no honking drive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:55 IST
Over 2,700 motorists penalised in Mumbai during no honking drive
  • Country:
  • India

Over 2,700 motorists were penalised on the first day of the ''no honking'' campaign conducted here on Wednesday, Mumbai traffic police said.

The traffic police has decided to observe ''no honking'' every Wednesday to create awareness about unnecessary honking and curb noise pollution.

As many as 2,764 motorists were penalised on the first day of the drive, which was conducted at some of the prominent roads in the city, an official said.

Motorists were fined Rs 500 for violations during the drive, he said. Meanwhile, the traffic police will start taking action against pillion riders found without helmets from June 9, an official said.

Traffic personnel will first start spreading awareness among people about the helmet rule and then start penalising them for violations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022