Over 2,700 motorists penalised in Mumbai during no honking drive

Over 2,700 motorists were penalised on the first day of the ''no honking'' campaign conducted here on Wednesday, Mumbai traffic police said.

The traffic police has decided to observe ''no honking'' every Wednesday to create awareness about unnecessary honking and curb noise pollution.

As many as 2,764 motorists were penalised on the first day of the drive, which was conducted at some of the prominent roads in the city, an official said.

Motorists were fined Rs 500 for violations during the drive, he said. Meanwhile, the traffic police will start taking action against pillion riders found without helmets from June 9, an official said.

Traffic personnel will first start spreading awareness among people about the helmet rule and then start penalising them for violations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)