Daniela Melchior, 'Suicide Squad' breakout star, to appear in 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

'The Suicide Squad' breakout star Daniela Melchior will appear in 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' in a minor role. However, filmmaker James Gunn stated late last year that the actress will not play Moondragon, as had been speculated online, as reported by Deadline.

The anticipated threequel, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, and Will Poulter, just concluded filming. According to Deadline, Gunn previously hinted at the film's inclusion of an "unannounced actor." Melchior isn't the individual in question. According to more online speculation, it's also not Keanu Reeves.

While the premise of the superhero film has remained a mystery, previous chapters have featured half-human, half-alien Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Pratt), and his gang of intergalactic criminals as they fought off different dangers to their cosmos. Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' trilogy will conclude with Vol. 3. In November of 2021, filming on the Kevin Feige-produced Marvel film began. Executive producers are Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito, and Nikolas Korda, with David J. Grant and Simon Hatt serving as co-producers.

The first two films in the franchise, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014) and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017), grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. On May 5, 2023, 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', from Paramount and eOne, will be released. Melchior's star is still rising. She has landed roles in upcoming films 'Fast X', 'Assassin Club' with Henry Golding, and Marlowe with Liam Neeson, following her role as Ratcatcher in 'The Suicide Squad'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)