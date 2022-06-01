Jury reaches verdict in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp. Heard said she was defamed when Depp's lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.
The verdicts are expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m. Wednesday. To reach a verdict, the seven-person civil jury has to come to a unanimous decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
