Maha: Couple booked for killing 7-year-old daughter, attempting suicide
An offense has been registered against a couple who allegedly killed their seven-year-old daughter and attempted suicide in the Kashimira area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.
The MBVV police have registered a case under sections 302, 309 (attempted suicide) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against Stephen Brako (37) and his wife Poonam (30), an official said.
The couple had entered a suicide pact, as they were drowning in debt, he said.
The accused allegedly gave their daughter Anayka a drink laced with poison at a hotel in Kashimira last week, killing her, the official said.
The couple later consumed poison. The woman fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, while the man fled the scene, he said.
Based on technical inputs, Bracko was traced on May 31 and he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said, adding that the couple will be placed under arrest once they recover.
