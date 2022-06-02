MUBI to stream Andrew Dominik's documentary 'This Much I Know To Be True'

Left Menu

Filmmaker Andrew Dominiks critically-acclaimed documentary This Much I Know To Be True will be available to stream exclusively on MUBI in India from July 8.The film is a companion piece to Dominiks 2016 documentary One More Time with Feeling and had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.Shot on location in London and Brighton in the UK in 2021, This Much I Know To Be True explores the creative relationship between Australian musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis as they bring to life the songs from their last two studio albums -- Ghosteen 2019 and Carnage 2021.

The film features a special appearance by close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull.

Dominik’s previous documentary ''One More Time With Feeling'', which documents the recording of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ album ''Skeleton Tree'', will also be coming to MUBI on August 6, 2022.

''This Much I Know To Be True'' is a Bad Seed Ltd film and produced by Uncommon Creative Studios.

Dominik is best known for directing critically-acclaimed features like ''The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford'' (2007) and ''Killing Them Softly'' (2012), both starring Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

His next film ''Blonde'' is based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name and features actor Ana de Armas as late cine star Marilyn Monroe. The film also stars Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson and Bobby Cannavale. ''Blonde'' is scheduled to be released in 2022 by streaming service Netflix.

