Mamata mourns santoor maestro's demise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed sorrow over the demise of santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori, who breathed his last in a New Delhi-based hospital.Sad to know of the demise of Pandit Bhajan Sopori, known to be the Saint of Santoor. He was 73.He is survived by wife and two sons, both santoor players, Sorabh and Abhay.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:34 IST
Mamata mourns santoor maestro's demise
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed sorrow over the demise of santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori, who breathed his last in a New Delhi-based hospital.

''Sad to know of the demise of Pandit Bhajan Sopori, known to be the Saint of Santoor. The maestro was a great Indian instrumentalist, and his untimely demise is a major loss to our cultural world. My sincere condolences,'' Banerjee tweeted.

Sopori, often referred to as the 'saint of santoor' and 'king of strings' for his mastery over the instrument, died on Thursday at a Gurugram hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 73.

He is survived by wife and two sons, both santoor players, Sorabh and Abhay.

