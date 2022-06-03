Left Menu

Issue of women commuters' safety taken 'very seriously': DMRC after harassment allegation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A day after a woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man at a Delhi Metro station, the DMRC on Friday said that it takes the issue of safety of its women commuters ''very seriously'' and that all possible cooperation is being extended to the law and order agencies so that necessary action can be taken.

The woman took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal following which the Delhi Police had asked her to provide her contact details so that they could reach her.

The woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man at Jor Bagh Station on the Yellow Line on Thursday afternoon.

The woman claimed that when she got off at the station, a man approached her on the pretext of confirming an address.

The man flashed his genitals while trying to show me a file containing an address, the woman alleged in a tweet. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a statement, saying, ''Delhi Metro takes the issue of the safety of our women commuters very seriously. All possible cooperation is being extended to the law and order agencies so that necessary action can be taken''.

The woman had also alleged that when she had asked the authorities to do something, they instead blamed her for creating a scene. ''I asked them to do something about it but instead they started blaming me and said dat I shouldve created a scene & tht theres nothing they can do now since he managed to leave (sic),'' the woman said in her tweets.

The woman said she is scared to step out of her house and ''the incident has completely shaken up my belief that metros are safe.'' She said it's important that this reaches the right authorities, including the DMRC and the Delhi Police, so that they know ''how bad their safety measures are''.

In February 2020, a woman had alleged that she was harassed by a man inside a Delhi Metro train, following which a case was registered.

In a series of Tweets, the woman had claimed that when she was returning to Gurugram on a metro train at night, a man facing her flashed his genitals. She had also posted a picture of the man on the microblogging site. An FIR was later field and the accused, a 28-year-old civil engineer, was later arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

