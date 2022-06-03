Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile
The Russian, who beat Viktoria Kudermetova in straight sets to cruise into her first ever Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, has not dropped a single set so far in the tournament. Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile Sam, the four-legged superhero, works to keep a park in Chile's capital clean and green.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries
Some players meditate, other medicate but for Daria Kasatkina the recipe for winning matches is simple: French fries. The Russian, who beat Viktoria Kudermetova in straight sets to cruise into her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, has not dropped a single set so far in the tournament.
Clean, green superhero dog fights garbage in Chile
Sam, the four-legged superhero, works to keep a park in Chile's capital clean and green. The dog's superpower? Collecting garbage as a role model for visitors. The border collie, who takes regular walks in Santiago's metropolitan park with his owner, has become famous for wearing a green cape in a comic used as an educational guide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Chile
- French
- Santiago
- Daria Kasatkina
- Grand Slam
ALSO READ
Ukraine officials give conflicting accounts of attack on Russian train
FACTBOX-Tennis-List of French Open men's singles champions
PREVIEW-Tennis-Red-hot Swiatek primed to claim second French Open title
FACTBOX-Tennis-List of French Open women's singles champions
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Red-hot Swiatek primed to claim second French Open title; Golf-Spieth Grand Slam bid put in the shade by Woods and McIlroy and more