Left Menu

Cycling-Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held in Switzerland

"It is very important for the UCI to commit itself to the members of the world cycling family who are deprived of the freedom to live their passion and follow their dreams," UCI President David Lappartient said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:40 IST
Cycling-Afghanistan Women's Road Championships to be held in Switzerland

The International Cycling Union (UCI) will host the 2022 Afghanistan Women's Road Championships in Switzerland, it said on Friday after the Taliban backtracked on women's rights commitments in the months following their takeover last year. The participants will consist of about 50 Afghan athletes who fled their country following the threat they faced as cyclists and found refuge all over the world.

The event will be held in Aigle on Oct. 23. "It is very important for the UCI to commit itself to the members of the world cycling family who are deprived of the freedom to live their passion and follow their dreams," UCI President David Lappartient said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022