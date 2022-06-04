Elderly pilgrim swept away by strong currents of Bhagirathi

A 60-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was swept away on Saturday by the swift currents of the Bhagirathi river while bathing in it at Gangotri.

Balkrishna was bathing in the Bhagirathi in the presence of his sister and brother when he was washed away by the strong currents of the river, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

A search operation has been launched to find him, he said.

The family had come to Gangotri after a pilgrimage to Yamunotri when the tragic incident occurred, Patwal said.

The pilgrim is said to have been mentally unwell.

Meanwhile, Gangotri temple priest Ravindra Semwal has demanded construction of banks on either side of the river for the safety of pilgrims.

