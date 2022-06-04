Britain’s Queen paces herself over Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is pacing herself over the course of the royal events planned for her Platinum Jubilee and chose to skip one of her favourite horse-racing events on Saturday, the third day of the four-day royal celebrations for her 70-year reign.

The 96-year-old monarch was expected to attend the Epsom Derby in Surrey, south-east England, being a keen lover of horses. However, Buckingham Palace said she would instead be watching the event on television from her residence at Windsor Castle instead.

It follows her decision to miss the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday, after a packed scheduled for a Birthday Parade on Thursday at the end of which the palace said she had experienced some "discomfort". The Queen has been experiencing some age-related mobility issues in recent months and the palace had said in advance that the monarch would consider which Jubilee events she chooses to attend in person.

"Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday," reads a Tweet from her official Twitter handle, as all senior royals showered similar birthday wishes for the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been reunited with the royal family on the public stage for the first time in two years after they stepped back as frontline royals. The couple flew in from the US with children Archie and Lilibet ahead of the four-day royal celebrations and it is believed the Queen has now finally met the great-granddaughter named after her.

Lilibet was first used as a nickname for the Queen when the then-Princess Elizabeth was just a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name properly. Harry and Meghan are staying at their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor and have largely had a low profile during the ceremonial events.

Later on Saturday, about 22,000 people are expected to attend an open-air concert outside Buckingham Palace, featuring Diana Ross, the Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and the James Bond composer Hans Zimmer.

Millions more will be watching from home as singers Bonnie Tyler and Alicia Keys perform at the Platinum Party at the Palace, besides a specially recorded appearance from Elton John.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his eldest son, Prince William, will pay tribute to the monarch at the event. William is also taking on a visit to Cardiff in Wales, while Prince Edward – the Queen's youngest son – is in Northern Ireland.

On Sunday, millions are expected to take part in Big Jubilee Lunch picnics and there will be a musical and creative Jubilee Pageant involving 10,000 people, including a Bollywood-themed Wedding Party outside Buckingham Palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)