Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) pushed to2023 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 25th edition of Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), which was scheduled to happen this month, has been postponed to next year amid the rising COVID-19 cases in China.

The organisers shared the news in a note shared on the festival's website.

''Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee of Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) has decided that the 25th SIFF, originally scheduled to take place in June 2022, will be postponed to next year,'' the note read.

The festival organisers further said they will plan and hold film exhibition and events in the second half of this year if the conditions permit. ''We would like to express our heartfelt thanks and sincere apologies to people in all sectors of society who care about and support SIFF. If possible, we will plan and hold film exhibitions and themed events in the second half of this year to share the joy brought by cinematic art and film activities.'' SIFF is the only competitive film festival in China approved by International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF ). It focuses on awards, markets, forums and film exhibitions with an aim to build an international platform, and promote the development of the Chinese film industry.

