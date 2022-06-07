One Piece Chapter 1052: Kaido & Big Mom won’t return but admiral Ryokugyu is coming to Wano

One Piece chapter 1052 initial spoilers have been released. Fans are happy about Luffy's latest achievement. Kaido and Big Mom are defeated, and the Wano arc is finally over.

One Piece Chapter 1052 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1052 is titled "New Morning" and the cover page highlights the Encounter of the Germa Siblings with the mad scientist Ceaser.

As the borders remain closed, it appears that Zunesha has left Wano, suggesting that Carrot will be with the Straw Hats for some time

Hawkins and Drake will have a conversation. As Hawkins can foresee the future with his card, he could see the outcome of the battle with straw hats, and the alliance is successful. Hawkins confirms that he was talking about himself when he said that one person has only a 1% chance of survival. He also predicts Kaido's defeat with his cards but didn't say anything because of his pride.

According to One Piece Chapter 1052 spoilers, seven days after the battle at Onigashima, the land of Wano is in progress and healing.

Apoo & Inbi seem to have joined the alliance, and later it was confirmed that AshuraDoji and Izou had died from their wounds suffered during the Onigashima Raid.

One Piece Chapter 1052 will also feature a few comedy and fan services. In the enjoyment of the Straw Hats members, fans will see Yamato is also there.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1052 also suggest Grenbull "Ryokugyu" is on the way to Wano. But his face is not seen properly as he has a flower on his back, which he uses to push himself and fly.

One Piece Chapter 1052 ends with a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering what Ryokugyu intends to do when he reaches Wano.

One Piece Chapter 1052 will release on June 12, 2022, without any break. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

