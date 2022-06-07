One Piece Episode 1021 to feature Sanji’s rescue plus Black Maria vs. Robin fight

There are still some fights left in the Onigashima Raid. The upcoming installment is One Piece Episode 1021, which will progress the story in the Wano arc. As the manga is about to complete the Wano Arc, the battle between Luffy vs. Kaidou is getting more intense.

Spoilers alert: This article contains spoilers for One Piece Episode 1021!

In One Piece Episode 1020, Sanji is kicked by Black Maria's female subordinates at the Grand Banquet Hall. When he wakes up from the fierce attack, Sanji finds himself stuck yet again in Black Maria's spider webs. After holding down for a long time, he wants help and luckily Nico Robin has heard his call.

As Sanji has taken an oath that he will never hit a woman, it brings him in trouble. This time the enemy is a woman. Black Maria is taking advantage of Sanji's quirk and has entrapped him into getting information on Robin's whereabouts.

However, in the end, Nico Robin comes to rescue Sanji. One Piece Episode 1021 is titled "Spank Strikes! Sanji's Woman-trouble!"

In One Piece Episode 1021, Robin and Brook will step into the hall to teach Maria a lesson. The Tobi Roppo member becomes enraged seeing the bond between the followers of Straw Hats. A new battle is about to begin between both groups.

Moreover, according to the title, One Piece Episode 1021 will also showcase a severe fight between Black Maria and Robin. Luckily, Sanji will manage to get out of the trap. Maybe he will not be highlighted much in the upcoming episode.

Furthermore, there could be another fight between Carrot and Wanda vs. Perorin. Without the monster form, Carrot and Wanda may have an even harder time beating Perorin. The preview of One Piece Episode 1021 gives a glimpse of the most anticipated Man-Beast form of Kaido.

Fans would also know if Chopper can make the vaccine in time. The new episode might also reveal the identity of the person who has come to aid the Akaza Nine.

One Piece Episode 1021 will be released on June 12, 2022, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet.

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM

British Standard Time (BST): 2:00 AM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 10:00 AM

Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 3:00 AM

Philippine Standard Time (PhST): 9:00 AM

