Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 253: Boruto wants to stop war!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 253 might showcase the end of the war between the Funato clan and the Hidden Mist village. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 253 will release on Sunday with the title "Conflicting Feelings" (Transcription: "Ai IrenaiOmoi" (Japanese: 相容れない想い)

The official trailer for Boruto Episode 253 is out, and it shows Boruto wants to stop the war. Before proceeding ahead, let's have a quick recap.

Boruto continues Naruto's journey by carrying on his father's legacy of being a powerful shinobi. Every time he and his team tried to maintain peace and protect the Hidden Mist Village. But they had heavy losses. Boruto and his partners confront the Funato clan. But they lost Kagura.

The Funato clan does not desire peace, so Arumi murders his son. Ikada openly challenges the Hidden Mist and attacks one of the key villages. In the previous episode, Mitsuki, Sarada, and Boruto decided to meet with the Mizukage.

The official synopsis of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 252 reads, "Chojuro is heading into battle against the pirates, so Boruto and his friends ask the shipbuilder Kajiki for help. Thanks to Kajiki, they manage to reach Chojuro, but when they try to reason with him to stop the battle… Meanwhile, Ikada sails the raging seas with the intent to destroy the Shinonome 1, the brand-new power plant developed by the Land of Water."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 253

In order to maintain peace and stop war, Boruto tells Ikada that he wants to talk to him about something. But Ikada does not want to listen to him. Still, Boruto asks him to stop the war; however, Ikada tells this is ridiculous.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 248 is scheduled for release on June 12, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The new episode will drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Boruto Naruto anime and other Japanese anime series!

