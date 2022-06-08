Left Menu

BTS' J-Hope becomes first Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza music festival

BTS member J-Hope has been announced as one of the headlining artists at the upcoming Lollapalooza, making the rapper the first South Korean musician to lead the music festival.According to the music extravaganzas official Twitter page, J-Hope will perform on the closing day of Lollapalooza on July 31.Were thrilled to announce jhope of btsbighit will headline Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st

BTS' J-Hope becomes first Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza music festival
BTS member J-Hope has been announced as one of the headlining artists at the upcoming Lollapalooza, making the rapper ''the first South Korean'' musician to lead the music festival.

According to the music extravaganza's official Twitter page, J-Hope will perform on the closing day of Lollapalooza on July 31.

''We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival,'' the organisers said in a tweet shared on Tuesday night. Lollapalooza is an annual four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago, US.

J-Hope also shared the announcement on his Instagram page and promised a ''great show'' to the audience.

''This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza. It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I'm gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyy! (sic),'' he wrote.

Having released his first solo mixtape 'Hope World' in 2018 and collaborating with American singer Becky G on his 2019 hit single ''Chicken Noodle Soup'', the rapper also has an active career as a solo artist.

Other headlining artists for this year's Lollapalooza include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo.

BTS' Big Hit Music label fellow TOMORROW x TOGETHER (TXT) is also part of the fest line-up and the group will perform on July 30.

Lollapalooza opens on July 28.

