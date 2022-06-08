Netflix sets premiere date for 'She' season 2

The second season of the Imtiaz Ali-created crime drama ''She'' will start streaming from June 17, Netflix announced Wednesday.

The series follows Bhumika, played by Aaditi Pohankar, a timid Mumbai constable who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality when she goes undercover to expose a drug ring.

Netflix India shared the release date of the new chapter on its official Twitter page.

''PSA: Mark your calendars! #SHE is back in 9 days! Catch S2 of #SHE on 17th June, only on Netflix,'' the tweet read.

In a press release, Netflix said the second season shows Bhumika aka Bhumi in a dynamic new avatar. Kishore Kumar G and Vishwas Kini also reprise their roles as drug kingpin Nayak and Bhumi's senior Fernandez, respectively.

''Embracing a double life, SHE constantly battles between duty and desire, juggling responsibilities, strenuous relationships and suppressed secrets. SHE: Season 2 sees Bhumi continue to discover herself, exploring themes of sexual awakening and duality. She is absolutely magnetic in the way she plays the double risk of being the hunter and the hunted, finding herself falling deeper into the complex web of Nayak's plans whilst smoothly thwarting Fernandez's suspicions,'' reads the official synopsis of ''She''.

Imtiaz Ali said the second season of ''She'' remains a deeply personal story even as it catapults to a higher octane drama. ''As She gets comfortable in the role of a seductress, She also begins to get seduced by the charm of Darkness. The thrill quotient is up, The canvas is wider And the treatment more persuasive as Bhumi struggles to decide the secrets she really wants to keep,'' the writer and showrunner of the series said in a statement.

The upcoming season is directed by Arif Ali and backed by Window Seat Films and Viacom18 Studios' Tipping Point. According to Arif Ali, ''She'' will now see Bhumi constantly walk a tightrope not knowing on which landmine her next step will fall. ''With death and disaster at every turn, Bhumi's only chance at survival is a metamorphosis. A transformed Bhumi takes up the reins, constantly making life changing decisions at the cost of trust and duty, such that while she is under threat, no one around her is safe either. The thrill aspect has been built out further with multiple characters and their complexities at odds with Bhumi's promising a riveting binge viewing of season 2,'' the director added. The seven-episode series also stars Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan and Suhita Thatte.

The first season of ''She'' premiered on the streamer in March 2020 and also starred Vijay Varma.

