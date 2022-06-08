Netflix releasing Peaky Blinders Season 6 globally in June! Get last-minute updates

Peaky Blinders Season 6 was dropped on BBC One on April 3, 2022, for the UK audiences. Now the sixth season will be streamed on Netflix from June 10, 2022, for the international audience. Let's have a short recap of the crime drama.

Peaky Blinders is an epic centered on a crime family of mixed Irish Catholic and Romani origins based in Birmingham, England, starting in 1919, several months after the end of the First World War in November 1918. It centers on the Peaky Blinders street gang and their ambitious, cunning crime boss Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy). The gang comes to the attention of Major Chester Campbell, a detective chief inspector in the Royal Irish Constabulary sent over by Winston Churchill from Belfast. He has been sent to clean up the city.

The first season ends showing 3 December 1919 the "Black Star Day" . In the event, Peaky Blinders plan to take over Billy Kimber's betting pitches at the Worcester Races.

Peaky Blinders Season 2 has shown the crime family Peaky Blinders expand their criminal organization in the "South and North while maintaining a stronghold in their Birmingham heartland." It begins in 1921 and ends with a climax at Epsom racecourse on 31 May 1922, Derby Day.

Season 3 starts and ends in 1924, as it follows Tommy and the gang entering an even more dangerous world as they once again expand, this time internationally.

The fourth season begins on Christmas Eve 1925 and ends following the general strike of May 1926, with Tommy using Jessie Eden for information and being elected as a Member of Parliament in 1927.

Peaky Blinders Season 5's story starts two years later on 29 October 1929 (Black Tuesday) and ends on 7 December 1929, the morning after a rally led by British Union of Fascists leader Sir Oswald Mosley.

Peaky Blinders Season 6's story begins on 5 December 1933, as prohibition is repealed in the United States. The Nazi Party also obtained power in Germany, leading to a growth in membership of the British Union of Fascists.

What could be the plot for Peaky Blinders Season 6?

Before its release in April, the series creator, Steven Knight revealed that he changed his original plan for the final season of the series. He told Peaky Blinders Season 6 would bring a more interesting plot to the viewers than they expect.

Steven Knight revealed that "the story will continue in another form." Knight later clarified that, following the year-long production hiatus, they have decided to produce a movie in place of a seventh television series, with other television series following the Shelby family potentially following.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will portray Tommy's enmity with several foes that he had grown in a couple of years. He will go up against evil fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) once more.

While it was announced that Peaky Blinders Season 6 is the finale of the drama, fans were a little upset. Then they got the good news! It has been recently announced that there would be a movie on Peaky Blinders after the series is over.

The sixth and final season of the crime drama is not going to feature Second World War. He explained that Peaky Blinders Season 6 will have a time jump of a decade, as Season 5 started in 1929 and World War II started in 1939. However, in a recent interview, the writer admitted he had changed his mind.

He said: "It was always Britain between the wars – how the lesson from one war was not learned and was repeated. It's also the end of empire: we enter the Second World War and by the end of it, there is no empire, really.

"But I… have revised the scope of what it is. It will now go into and beyond the Second World War. Because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this."

"I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that," he told Empire.

Who are returning in Peaky Blinders Season 6?

In terms of the cast, Cillian Murphy (as Thomas "Tommy" Shelby), Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby Jr.), Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne, née Shelby), Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), Benjamin Zephaniah (Jeremiah "Jimmy" Jesus), Neil Maskell (Winston Churchill) are returning to Peaky Blinders Season 6.

The other stars include Natasha O'Keeffe (Lizzie Shelby, née Stark), Finn Cole (Michael Gray), Tom Hardy (Alfred "Alfie" Solomons), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Esme Shelby), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Ian Peck (Curly), Kate Phillips (Linda Shelby), Anya Taylor-Joy (Gina Gray), Sam Claflin (Sir Oswald Mosley), Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), Daryl McCormack ( Isiah Jesus), Pauline Turner (Frances), and Emmett J. Scanlan (Bill Grade).

Watch the Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer here.