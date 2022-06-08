Left Menu

Carol Burnett joins period comedy 'Mrs American Pie'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-06-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 13:39 IST
Carol Burnett Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood veteran Carol Burnett is the latest addition to the cast of ''Mrs. American Pie'', a period comedy from Apple TV+.

Burnett joins a star-studded cast that includes Kristin Wiig as the series lead, along with Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas, and Ricky Martin.

Based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel, ''Mrs. American Pie'' follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig), a woman attempting to get in America's most exclusive club: Palm Beach high society.

According to Variety, Burnett will play the role of Norma, the grande dame of the Palm Beach high society, a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own.

Written by Abe Sylvia and directed by Tate Taylor, ''Mrs. American Pie'' was developed by Oscar winner Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons under their banner Jaywalker Pictures.

Burnett is best known for her comedy-variety show ''The Carol Burnett Show'', which aired on CBS from 1967 to 1978. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she has appeared in several films and TV shows winning Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

