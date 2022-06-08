Boman Irani to make OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar's 'Masoom', series to release on June 17

''Masoom'', starring Boman Irani and Samara Tijori in their digital debut, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 17.

Billed as a psychological thriller, ''Masoom'' is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Irish series ''Blood'' which explores family ties and deception after losing a loved one. The Punjab-set show has Mihir Desai attached as director and Gurmmeet Singh serve as showrunner.

Irani, best known for films such as ''Munna Bhai'' series, ''3 Idiots'' and ''PK'', said his debut on the digital medium will help him reach out to a wider audience. ''I made my long-awaited digital debut with 'Masoom' on Disney+ Hotstar, who has been creating some of my favorite series this year. The series is a window that opens a new world for me and helps me reach a wider audience,'' the actor said in a statement on Wednesday. Playing father to ''Bob Biswas'' actor Samara, daughter of actor Deepak Tijori, was a challenging feat.

''It has been fascinating acting alongside fresh talent like Samara and the extremely talented crew. I had the pleasure of seeing a young actor chisel her art and, in a way, it helped me grow too,'' he added. Set in Falauli village of Punjab, ''Masoom'' will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition. Singh of ''Mirzapur'' fame said he is grateful to Disney+ Hotstar for giving him the opportunity to create a thriller show like ''Masoom''. ''With Masoom, we set out to create a thriller that tugs on family ties and hidden truths, a microscopic look at the lives of a family who have been tainted by secrets, forever, hoping the audience will enjoy the show as much as we did while making it,'' he added. A six-episode series, ''Masoom'' also stars Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha. It is produced under the Dreamers & Doers Co banner, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment.

