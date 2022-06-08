Traffic inspector assaulted over issuing challan in Delhi; 6 detained

Six people, including two women, were on Wednesday detained for allegedly assaulting a traffic inspector over issuing challans in south Delhi's CR Park, a video of which went viral on social media, police said. According to police, three people, including two women, were triple riding on a two-wheeler without helmets when they were stopped by a head constable. The trio was also coming from the wrong side, they said.

While the head constable issued a challan, the trio started an argument with him, a senior police officer said. An inspector, who was near the spot, intervened following which the trio assaulted him, he said.

The accused then called three others to the spot and obstructed the traffic, police said.

In the viral video of the incident, three people are seen thrashing the inspector while two traffic police personnel are trying to rescue him.

In another video, one of the women alleged that the inspector first slapped her. However, police have refuted the allegations and said the matter escalated over issuing fine.

The inspector, who suffered injuries on his head, was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, in a tweet, informed that the statement of injured inspector has been taken and legal action is initiated.

"Citizens' Safety is our priority and Delhi Police appeals everyone to cooperate with Traffic Police Personnel on road, to follow traffic rules in the interest of your own and others' safety," it said.

