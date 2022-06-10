Left Menu

Ranveer Singh, Bear Grylls' interactive adventure reality special to launch on Netflix in July

It is produced by Banijay Asia The Natural Studios.Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, the streaming platform is excited to take audiences on the ultimate adventure.Netflix brings Indias first ever interactive adventure special that will give audiences all over the world the controls to test Ranveer Singh, as he pushes his boundaries in this adrenaline-pumping experience of a lifetime, she said in a statement.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has collaborated with adventurer Bear Grylls for a Netflix interactive special scheduled to premiere on July 8.

Touted to be India's first interactive adventure reality special, ''Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'' will see the actor venture into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the forests of Serbia, with viewers picking the course of his escapades.

Singh and Grylls shared the teaser of the special on their respective social media handles on Friday. It is produced by Banijay Asia & The Natural Studios.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, the streaming platform is excited to take audiences on the ultimate adventure.

''Netflix brings India’s first ever interactive adventure special that will give audiences all over the world the controls to test Ranveer Singh, as he pushes his boundaries in this adrenaline-pumping experience of a lifetime,'' she said in a statement. Deepak Dhar, founder & CEO, Banijay Asia said “Ranveer vs Wild. with Bear Grylls'' is a huge step in pushing the envelope of interactive reality TV in India. ''We are elated to bring this exciting special to Netflix members across the world. While the world is familiar with Ranveer’s electrifying spirit and adventurous side, with this show, we’ll see the best of both sides coming out as he embarks on his quest for love. ''We are absolutely thrilled to bring this power-packed duo of Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls together to take the adventure of a lifetime and shoot the entertainment quotient through the roof,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

