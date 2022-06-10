Lupin Part 3: Current status, release date, plot & cast

Lupin Season 3 has been renewed, and it is already under production, confirmed Omar Sy last year.

"We can't hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed!" he tweeted after a French journalist shared the news.

On ne peut rien vous cacher. 👀 Lupin partie 3 est confirmée ! We can't hide anything from you. 👀Lupin part 3 is confirmed! — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) May 11, 2021

Lupin Part 3 Release date

The series co-creator George Kay talked to Radio Times before the renewal of the Lupin Part 3. He told that they are expecting a new season to launch in 2022.

Granted, Lupin is not as popular as Netflix's other non-English series, like Squid Game and Money Heist, but the French mystery thriller series has built a cult following for itself, following the release of its first two parts. Lupin Part 1 was released in January 2021, with a total of five episodes. In April, Netflix revealed that the drama was watched by over 70 million households in its first month on the streaming service in the first quarter of 2021.

After a few months' gaps, the second part, consisting of another five episodes, was aired on Netflix in June 2021. Lupin Part 3 is expected to arrive on Netflix soon.

Lupin Part 3 production updates

The second season covered the main story but there's still a lot of the story that needs to be told. Thankfully, Lupin Season 3 is on the way. In November 2021, Omar Sy and Netflix shared an image via Twitter that the production for Lupin Part 3 had begun. But Since November, Sy and Netflix haven't made any announcements on whether filming is ongoing or wrapped in Paris.

Lupin Part 3 plotline

Lupin is loosely based on Maurice Leblanc's ArséneLupin Gentleman-Thief novels. The story follows professional thief AssaneDiop, the only son of an immigrant who hanged himself to death after being wrongfully convinced of theft by his wealthy and powerful employer Hubert Pellegrini. Fast forward 25 years and Assane is all set to get revenge on the Pellegrini family, using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose Hubert's crimes.

George Kay told Variety that he will "create a new adventure that will run forward from there and further unsettle Assane". He also said that he wants to keep the story set in Paris, and will continue to unpack Assane's history.

Kay also said that at some point. He said to Radio Times, "Speaking really honestly, there have been [discussions]. There's some ideas circling around that, that I have, that I'm really interested to explore."

He added: "The ArseneLupinfanbase, which is evident within the show, would have to lock antlers with the Sherlock Holmes fanbase – you want to take it to a really meta level. Having that kind of level of fun would be really cool, and it's not something we haven't discussed."

Omar Sy said to EW "When you read the books, Lupin has a lot of accomplices."

"But [in the show] he had the one, which is Benjamin, but he needs people, [so he] hires them like he does with [Philippe Courbet]. So it was interesting to have that. And I think it's going to be more interesting maybe one day having like a big cast with a lot of people.

"Because the thing is just being the mastermind, you cannot do everything by yourself, you need people. It's also one of his skills, to bring people with him. It was really cool to play with that. I think it's a good aspect of Lupin."

Lupin Part 3 cast

We expect almost all the key characters to reprise their roles in Lupin Part 3. This includes Omar Sy (AssaneDiop), Antoine Gouy (Benjamin Ferel), Etan Simon (Raoul), LudivineSagnier (Claire), and SoufianeGuerrab (Youssef Guédira).

Additionally, Hervé Pierre (Hubert Pellegrini), Vincent Londez (Captain Romain Laugier), Shirine Boutella (Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem), Vincent Garanger (Gabriel Dumont), Stefan Crepon (Philippe Courbet), and Clotilde Hesme (Juliette Pellegrini) are also expected to return in the third installment.

Lupin Season 3 is yet to get an official release date, but it might launch anytime this year.

