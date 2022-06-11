Paramount to reboot horror classic 'Sleepy Hollow', Lindsey Beer attach to write, direct

Paramount Pictures is rebooting its classic horror film ''Sleepy Hollow'' with Lindsey Beer on board to write, direct and produce the project.

According to Deadline, Beer will be producing alongside Todd Garner and Spencer Walken of Broken Road Productions.

''Sleepy Hollow'', the tale about the headless horseman who terrorises a small town and its newest resident, Ichabod Crane, has seen adapted many times over the decades. Some of the most popular iterations include the 1949 Disney animated movie, Paramount's 1999 film starring Johnny Depp as Crane with Tim Burton directing, and the 2010s Fox TV series. Details about the upcoming version are under wraps.

The film is a part of Beer's overall deal with the studio. She is set to maker her directorial debut with Paramount's ''Pet Sematary'', to be produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura.

Beer is best known for writing ''Star Trek ''film for Paramount and ''Bad Robot''. She also serves as showrunner and creator for Netflix’s ''The Magic Order'', based on the comics by Mark Millar.

