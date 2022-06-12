'Brown munda' Vicky Kaushal leaves internet drooling with his latest image

Left Menu

Actor Vicky Kaushal treated his fans to his new picture from Croatia on Sunday.

Actor Vicky Kaushal treated his fans to his new picture from Croatia on Sunday. In the Instagram image, Vicky is seen flaunting his bearded look and uber cool haircut.

He is seen sporting a white t-shirt and white glasses. "Brown munda at King's landing," he captioned the post.

Vicky's image has left fans in awe of his style. "Oh My God! so so hot," a social media user commented.

Filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to the image with red heart emojis and a fire emoji. "Good looks, good looks and good looks," a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky, who was last seen in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham, will star next in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled movie. Apart from this, he also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

