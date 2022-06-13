Left Menu

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor detained on drug charges in Bengaluru

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly taking drugs during a rave party in a city hotel, police said on Monday.It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoors son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 09:55 IST
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor detained on drug charges in Bengaluru
Siddhanth Kapoor Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was detained for allegedly taking drugs during a rave party in a city hotel, police said on Monday.

''It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station,'' the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters.

According to police, the rave party was on at a posh hotel on the MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place and arrested them.

Besides Kapoor, five more people have been arrested, sources in the police said. The police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
3
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022