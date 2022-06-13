Why The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is canceled? Know in detail

While fans were eager to see more of spacecaster Clancy's story in The Midnight Gospel Season 2, Netflix, unfortunately, canceled the show.

Fans expected that The Midnight Gospel Season 2 would show more about birth, death, rebirth and transfiguration and would take them through a deep cosmic journey and produce more importance to the psychedelic journey.

To their disappointment, Midnight Gospel Season 2 is not happening, as revealed to fans by series creator Duncan Trussell.

Upon revealing the cancellation, Trussell elaborated he had one more season in mind.

In a Twitter post, Trussell wrote, "The Midnight Gospel was canceled by Netflix... In my mind there's one more season but the sentient glass 'deciding' cube they keep in their catacombs vibrated 'No more.' And it's hard to argue with a cube.

Previously he had expressed the desire for Midnight Gospel Season 2 and more, stating that "the world of the Chromatic Ribbon] is very big. I spent a long time with Pen working out all the details. Some people might see it and think some people are saying gibberish that something was absurd and unintended, but every brick in that structure, every piece of the puzzle is intentional and based on a lot of lore. It's a very, very, very, very interesting big world, and I would love to explore that world for as long as I possibly can."The anime was released on Netflix on April 20, 2020. It is the first animated production from Ward for Netflix. It sets actual podcast interviews between Trussell and various guests into fantastic adventures.

Fans were hopeful for Midnight Gospel Season 2 since Duncan Trussell weighed in on the matter. He told he is interested in creating The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

So, why did Netflix cancel the show despite receiving positive reviews on Season One? Fans are clearly disheartened by the decision. One of them even suggested that they should look for another streaming service to continue the show.

"That sux in the worst way! Is it possible to move to another streaming service or should a campaign for more episodes begin?"

Netflix admitted that they had lost big money on the animated series. It seems Netflix wants to be more careful about splurging on different types of content just for the sake of experiments.

Fans can still watch The Midnight Gospel on Netflix!

Also Read: Sweet Tooth Season 2's filming completed! Know the release date