Bollywood diva Disha Patani turned a year older on Monday. Following Disha's birthday, her Yodha co-star Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle to wish his 'Lady Yodha', Disha Patani on her birthday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-06-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 21:22 IST
Sidharth Malhotra sends 'love and hugs' to his 'Lady Yodha' Disha Patani on her birthday
Disha Patani and Sidharth Malhotra (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood diva Disha Patani turned a year older on Monday. Following Disha's birthday, her Yodha co-star Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle to wish his 'Lady Yodha', Disha Patani on her birthday. Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story and penned a sweet birthday wish for Disha on her special day along with an adorable picture of her, he wrote, "Happy birthday Lady Yodha @dishapatani, Have the best year ahead, Big love and hug"

Apart from Disha and Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role. The shooting of 'Yodha' began on November 27, 2021. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films, 'Yodha' is reportedly an aerial action film, with the backdrop of an air hijack situation.

The film, which is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, will release in theatres on November 11, 2022. Apart from her acting skills, Disha is also known for her intense workout regimes which she often uploads on her social media account. Disha has inspired fans to stay fit and healthy as well.Meanwhile, Disha is the latest addition to Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. 'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

