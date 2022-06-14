Left Menu

Kuwait crown prince in good health after bout of illness - state media

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:18 IST
Kuwait crown prince in good health after bout of illness - state media
Kuwait's crown prince, who had taken over most duties of the country's ruling emir, has suffered from a bout of illness but is in good health, state news agency KUNA said on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who is in his 80s, required temporary rest after falling ill, KUNA cited an Emiri court statement as saying. It gave no further details.

