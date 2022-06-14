Sonam's husband Anand gifts Anushka Sharma a pair of sneakers!

Left Menu

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja has sent a pair of new kicks to Actor Anushka Sharma. Taking to her Instagram, Anushka and shared a picture of the cool shoes that Anand sent her across.

14-06-2022
Image Credit: ANI
Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja has sent a pair of new kicks to Actor Anushka Sharma. Taking to her Instagram, Anushka and shared a picture of the cool shoes that Anand sent her across. She thanked him and wrote, "Thanks @anandahuja for these!! #Shoefairy". For the unversed, Anand is a die-hard sneaker lover. He is also the founder of a sneaker store chain that goes by the name 'Veg/NonVeg'. He is often seen sporting the best kicks and shoes.

Anand and Sonam are expecting their first child soon. The couple has been sharing about their pregnancy journey on social media. The couple had announced their pregnancy in March this year. Anushka Sharma was one of the first few people to react to the news. She congratulated the couple on Instagram. Re-sharing Sonam's post on her Instagram story, Anusha wrote, "Congratulations Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The experience is unparalleled and special. Wishing you love and happiness in abundance."

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. For the past two and a half years, Anushka was busy parenting her daughter Vamika. However, she is all set to make a comeback this year with 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is a sports-biopic, based on the life of ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami. (ANI)

