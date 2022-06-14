Left Menu

Congress forces adjournment of U'khand assembly

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:14 IST
Opposition Congress on Tuesday forced an adjournment of Uttarakhand Assembly on the opening day of its budget session over alleged disregard shown to people's representatives by police officials.

The issue was raised by Congress MLA from Kichcha Tilak Raj Behar who said that his request for deployment of constables at a weekly market venue in his constituency was not only declined by the SHO concerned but the bearers of his request letter were also ill-treated and abused by the official.

Behar alleged that his complaint lodged with the DIG regarding the matter was also ignored and no action was taken against the SHO. Responding to his allegation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Aggarwal said an inquiry conducted into the matter had found no ground to penalise the official.

This angered the opposition members who rushed into the well of the House demanding immediate action against the official for misbehaving with people's representatives.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri asked them to take their seats but they refused to relent forcing the chair to adjourn the House for over an hour till the lunch break.

When the House reassembled after lunch, the Congress members rose from their seats once again to to demand action against the SHO concerned.

However, Aggrawal soon announced the removal of the SHO to calm the opposition members.

