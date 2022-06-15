Nora Fatehi shares her 'dirty little secret' experience

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi who recently debuted as a music video director with her latest song 'Dirty Little Secret', shared her experience in a post on Instagram. Nora shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram from the sets of the song.

Nora captioned her post: "New #dirtylittlesecret. My first time directing a music video. it was a great learning experience! . Watch the music video on my youtube channel link in bio!" In the first post, Nora can be seen holding a microphone as she sits on a chair that has 'Director Nora' written on it. In the next two photographs, Nora is seen checking shots looking into the directorial camera.

Within minutes of her post, the actor-dancer was flooded with comments. Fans congratulated the 'Bhuj-the Pride of India' actor for her directorial debut and said they wanted to see her working as a director in future as well.

Meanwhile 'Dirty little secret' was recently released on Nora's YouTube channel. This is the first time the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor has collaborated with singer Zack Knight. The video has gathered close to 10 million views on YouTube. Nora, is currently a judge on the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Junior'. (ANI)

