Thought my character in 'Game of Thrones' was queer, says Maisie Williams

'Game of Thrones' actor Maisie Williams has revealed that she was shocked by a certain decision made by her character during the final season of the hit HBO show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:29 IST
Maisie Williams (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Game of Thrones' actor Maisie Williams has revealed that she was shocked by a certain decision made by her character during the final season of the hit HBO show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams, who starred as Arya Stark on the Emmy-winning series' eight-season run, made the revelation while talking to a magazine during a video interview.

Williams stated that until a sex scene with Gendry Baratheon, played by Joe Dempsie, she assumed her character identified as queer. In the season eight episode, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', which aired in April 2019, Arya and Gendry got intimate while anticipating the Battle of Winterfell.

"The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry. I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So...yeah. That was a surprise," Williams told the outlet. Back when that episode was aired, Williams, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, had expressed that she was surprised to read a sex scene for her character and assumed it was written as a prank by the show's team, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

