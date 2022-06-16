Andie MacDowell 'happier' after embracing her grey hair

Actor Andie MacDowell has embraced her grey hair with pride, and feels like she is much 'happier' with her decision. In an interview with the People magazine, MacDowell revealed that during the Covid-19 pandemic, she stopped colouring her hair, being inspired by her older sister, reported Page Six.

"My sister's full-on silver and she's only 18 months older than me. I thought she looked so much more beautiful being silver. I was jealous," said the 'Ready or Not' actor. Speaking on why MacDowell chose to keep her hair grey she said, "During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it."

"I'm 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I'm going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is." added the actor, as reported by Page Six. According to MacDowell, her silver hair makes her feel more 'powerful'.

"... I've never felt more powerful... I feel like I'm not pretending. I feel like I'm embracing right where I am. And in a lot of ways, I think it's more striking on my face. I just feel like it suits me." said the actor. Further, MacDowell opened up about body acceptance and ageing as well, reported Page Six.

"Your belly gets bigger as you get older too. And I've had three babies. I'm constantly having to work on loving that part of my body. It's so hard." said the 'Green Card' actor. However, MacDowell expressed that her daughters Margaret and Rainey Qualley from ex-husband Paul Qualley discourage her to criticize herself. She even confessed called herself a 'silver fox' during the initial stages of her acceptance of ageing, reported Page Six.

For the unversed, Andie MacDowell is a popular actor who featured in many noteworthy movies like 'Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan', 'Lord of the Apes', 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' and many more. (ANI)

