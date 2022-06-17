Left Menu

All in one frame: Ranveer, Kartik, Varun, Sara, Janhvi, Karan groove to 'The Punjaabban' together

It's surely a feast for the eyes when Bollywood celebrities gather together under the same roof and leave no chance to entertain us with their presence.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2022 10:07 IST
All in one frame: Ranveer, Kartik, Varun, Sara, Janhvi, Karan groove to 'The Punjaabban' together
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's surely a feast for the eyes when Bollywood celebrities gather together under the same roof and leave no chance to entertain us with their presence. On Thursday night, a slew of film stars including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra among others met each other at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. And guess what? They all hopped on to the 'Nach Punjaabban' trend.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a fun video from the event. In the clip, Ranveer, Anil, Maniesh Paul, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara, Radhika Madan, Arjun, Janhvi, Parineeti, Kriti, Janhvi, Kartik, Ayushmann and Karam himself were seen grooving to 'JugJugg Jeeyo's' song 'The Punjaabban.'

"When the industry dances to #thepunjaabbansong #jugjuggjeeyo," Karan captioned the post. Varun too shared a video of him dancing to the song and captioned it with "All" and red heart emojis.

The videos have left everyone happy. "Hahaha epic," director Raj Mehta commented.

"How cool," a social media user commented. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is helmed by Raj Mehta. Varun, Kiara, Anil, Maniesh Paul and Neetu Kapoor are a part of the film, which is all set to release on June 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

