Mrunal Thakur concludes filming of 'Gumraah'

Actor Mrunal Thakur on Friday announced that she has completed shooting for her upcoming film ''Gumraah''.

Thakur, who most recently featured with Shahid Kapoor in ''Jersey'', shared the news in a post on Instagram.

''It’s was a beautiful journey thank you team #gumraah for all the love. Ll miss you guys,'' the 29-year-old actor wrote along with a series of photos with the film's crew.

In ''Gumraah'', Thakur stars opposite actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit “Thadam”, which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep.

Based on true events, the crime thriller features Kapur in a double role while Thakur stars as a cop.

Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, “Gumraah” is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

“Thadam” followed the story of a murder investigation by the police, who find two lookalike suspects claiming to not know each other.

