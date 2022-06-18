New edition of Jeet Thayil's 'These Errors Are Correct' to release on July 18

The new edition of poet-novelist Jeet Thayil's award-winning book ''These Errors Are Correct'' will hit the stands in July, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Saturday.

Originally published in 2008 and out of circulation for more than a decade, the book of poems comes with a new preface and illustrations by Thayil, who won Sahitya Akademi Award for the book in 2012.

It will be released under PRHI's 'Hamish Hamilton' imprint on July 18.

''I'm so pleased 'These Errors Are Correct' is back in print. It's a special book for me, and it always will be. As I've said before, these poems came from somewhere mysterious and deep. It's a collection I don't expect to equal,'' said the 62-year-old author in a statement.

According to the publishers, readers will experience a range of fixed and invented forms -- rhymed syllabics, terza rima, ghazals, sonnets, the sestina, the canzone, stealth rhymes -- ''all part of this virtuosic, haunting collection''.

''The poems in These Errors Are Correct are exquisitely real, various, and brilliant. I truly believe this book is a masterpiece, and I am honoured to have played a role in publishing it,'' said Aparna Kumar, editor at PRHI. Thayil is also the editor of the recently published ''The Penguin Book of Indian Poets''.

