Bipasha Basu oozes 'old world charm' in latest picture

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu aced the vintage look in her latest Instagram post, by unleashing her 'old world charm' looking like a Retro Queen.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 23:03 IST
Bipasha Basu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu aced the vintage look in her latest Instagram post by unleashing her 'old world charm' looking like a Retro Queen. 'Old world charm' captioned the 'Raaz' actor.

In the vintage, monochrome picture, Bipasha donned a pretty floral gown accessorizing it with a pearl neckpiece and pearl bracelet. She kept her hair short and curly, having a 'finger wave' cut, while striking a shy pose, looking down. Bipasha looked quite elegant in the picture as if she actually belonged in the past era. Along with the retro post, the 'Jism' actor also shared a story on her social media, having the same retro vibes.

The picture portrayed Bipasha's close-up look, her big and beautiful eyes sparkled like a star while her gentle yet bold expressions accentuated her looks further. Bipasha could be seen wearing a silver ring accompanied by long silver-studded earrings. Bipasha was last seen in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020, which also starred her husband Karan Singh Grover. For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the film 'Alone' and tied the knot in 2016.

Meanwhile, in the previous year, Bipasha completed 20 years in the Bollywood film industry. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working on her first film 'Ajnabee' as well. Bipasha has acted in many films since her debut in 2001. Her popular films include 'Raaz', 'Jism', 'Dhoom' and 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' among others. (ANI)

