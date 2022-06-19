Left Menu

'Little Mix' singer Perrie Edwards engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged to be married.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 07:15 IST
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Pierre Edwards (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged to be married. As per Billboard, the 'Little Mix' singer and the professional football player announced the news on Saturday, June 18. Edwards shared a series of photos of the romantic beach proposal, and a first look at her engagement ring on Instagram.

"Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said... YES!" she wrote, tagging Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the post. Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and LeighAnne Pinnock were among the many friends who left congratulatory messages for the announcement. Thirlwall left a comment of happy emojis, while Pinnock said, "Best news! So happy for you both."

Billboard reports, that the new trio's latest release was 'Between Us,' a stacked greatest-hits project, which dropped in November. In December, they said they had plans to take a little break after their spring tour, but that they'd be back: "Little Mix are here to stay." Meanwhile, Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain are parents to a baby named Axel, who was born on August 21, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

