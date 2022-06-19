Maha minister Walse Patil, Mumbai top cop Pandey, actor Akshay Kumar participate in 'Sunday Street' initiative

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar were among those who took part in the city police's 'Sunday Street' initiative, started a few months back to encourage citizens to step out of their homes and enjoy health and recreational activities in a relaxed manner.

Walse Patil and Akshay Kumar were seen cycling at the Marine Drive in south Mumbai on Sunday as part of the initiative, meant to keep some roads closed for vehicular movement for a few hours every weekend.

Senior city police personnel and common citizens also participated in the three-hour-long event from 7 am to 10 am, and performed yoga, enjoyed cycling, jogging and participated in other cultural and entertainment activities.

Some Mumbai police personnel were also seen dancing and playing flute during the 'Sunday Street' initiative, which was launched after Sanjay Pandey took charge of the city's top police post.

During the event, people can come out and do yoga on streets, as well as enjoy cycling, skating and other health and wellness activities with their children and near and dear ones on Sundays, an official earlier said.

As part of the initiative, some roads in the city are closed for vehicles for a few hours in the morning and traffic movement is facilitated on alternate routes during that time.

