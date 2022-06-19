Left Menu

Maha minister Walse Patil, Mumbai top cop Pandey, actor Akshay Kumar participate in 'Sunday Street' initiative

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 12:08 IST
Maha minister Walse Patil, Mumbai top cop Pandey, actor Akshay Kumar participate in 'Sunday Street' initiative
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar were among those who took part in the city police's 'Sunday Street' initiative, started a few months back to encourage citizens to step out of their homes and enjoy health and recreational activities in a relaxed manner.

Walse Patil and Akshay Kumar were seen cycling at the Marine Drive in south Mumbai on Sunday as part of the initiative, meant to keep some roads closed for vehicular movement for a few hours every weekend.

Senior city police personnel and common citizens also participated in the three-hour-long event from 7 am to 10 am, and performed yoga, enjoyed cycling, jogging and participated in other cultural and entertainment activities.

Some Mumbai police personnel were also seen dancing and playing flute during the 'Sunday Street' initiative, which was launched after Sanjay Pandey took charge of the city's top police post.

During the event, people can come out and do yoga on streets, as well as enjoy cycling, skating and other health and wellness activities with their children and near and dear ones on Sundays, an official earlier said.

As part of the initiative, some roads in the city are closed for vehicles for a few hours in the morning and traffic movement is facilitated on alternate routes during that time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022